TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns, and Antonio Brown became the fastest NFL player to 900 receptions as the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled to a 45-17 rout of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Brady threw for more then 400 yards with five TDs in the same game for the first time in his 22-year career.

Brown scored on receptions of 62 and 4 yards, joining Julio Jones, Jerry Rice, Torry Holt and Andre Johnson as the only players in league history with 12,000 career receiving yards in fewer than 150 games. The 33-year-old receiver extended the NFL’s longest active streak with at least one catch to 141 games and also became the fastest to 900 career receptions on his first catch of the day.

Brown reached the milestone in 143 career games. Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison was the previous fastest at 149.

Mike Evans had TD catches of 34 and 22 yards, and Giovani Bernard also scored on a 10-yard reception from Brady, who finished 30 of 41 with no interceptions – the third straight game the Bucs (4-1) have gone without a turnover.

The Dolphins (1-4) have lost four straight following a season-opening victory over New England.

TITANS 37, JAGUARS 19: Derrick Henry ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns, Kevin Byard returned a fumble for a score and visiting Tennessee (3-2) sent Jacksonville (0-5) to its 20th consecutive loss.

Jacksonville has the second-longest skid in NFL history, six shy of tying the record that Tampa Bay set in 1977 over its first two seasons as an expansion team. The franchise’s latest debacle came eight days after Coach Urban Meyer was captured on camera with a young woman dancing near his lap at an Ohio bar, behavior team owner Shad Khan called “inexcusable.”

FALCONS 27, JETS 20: Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, including the first NFL score for Kyle Pitts, and Atlanta (2-3) held on for a win over the Jets (1-4) at London.

The Falcons built a 20-3 halftime lead and eventually grounded out the victory despite allowing the Jets to stick around by losing two fumbles.

STEELERS 27, BRONCOS 19: Ben Roethlisberger threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Najee Harris ran for a career-best 122 yards and Pittsburgh (2-3) snapped a three-game losing streak with a win at home against Denver (3-2).

Riding the kind of balance that’s been rare during a sluggish opening month, the Steelers handed the Broncos a second straight loss.

SAINTS 33, WASHINGTON 22: Jameis Winston connected on a Hail Mary for one of his four touchdown passes to help visiting New Orleans (3-2) beat Washington (2-3), a bounce-back victory that came at a cost with two more injuries.

Winston took every snap at quarterback for the first time this season, a necessity after Taysom Hill suffered a concussion while trying to catch a pass in the second quarter.

Winston completed a 72-yard touchdown pass to Deonte Harris, who departed because of a hamstring injury. He also connected with Marquez Callaway on the 49-yard Hail Mary TD on the final play of the first half, then found Callaway wide open for a 12-yard TD and sent Washington fans to the exits with a pass to Alvin Kamara that turned into a 19-yard score.

EAGLES 21, PANTHERS 18: Jalen Hurts ran for two second-half touchdowns and visiting Philadelphia (2-3) battled back from a 12-point deficit to defeat Carolina (3-2) and snap a three-game losing streak.

After T.J. Edwards blocked a Carolina punt, Hurts scored on a 6-yard run-pass option with 2:38 left to give the Eagles their first lead of the game.

Carolina’s Sam Darnold was intercepted three times, twice by Darius Slay, and sacked three times as the Panthers offense struggled against a defense that allowed 83 points and 851 yards in its previous two games.

VIKINGS 19, LIONS 17: Greg Joseph made a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give Minnesota (2-3) a victory after Detroit (0-5) took the lead with a 2-point conversion with 37 seconds left.

Joseph made four field goals, including a career-best 55-yarder.

