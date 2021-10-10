ORONO – Eunice M. Dyer, 92, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at home in Orono on Sept. 28, 2021. She was born in Laconia, NH on Nov. 7, 1928 to George and Lucy (Bowles) Copp.

Eunice was predeceased by her husband, Philip Dyer; her sisters Thelma Needs, Frances Johnson, Josie Amendola and her brother George Copp.

She is survived by her sister Laraine Campbell and husband Dick of Prescott Valley Ariz.; her niece Leslie Johnson-Wright and husband Bob Wright of Orono, with whom she made her home; and many nieces and nephews.

Eunice was employed by B&M Baked Bean. She worked in the labeling room earning membership into the 25 year club. She was a faithful member of the Rainbow United Methodist Church. She looked forward to Sundays to see her church family.

A special thank you to Northern Light Home Health Care nurse Mariah, Hospice nurse Janice and Home Health Aide Becca for their loving care.

If you wish to send flowers you may send them to Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home at 199 Woodford St., Portland.

The family invites you to a celebration for Eunice’s life on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. at Rainbow United Methodist Church followed by committal service in Brooklawn Memorial Park on Congress St. in Portland.

In lieu of flowers,

a donation to:

Rainbow United

Methodist Church

618 Washington Ave.

Portland, ME 04103

may be made.

Guest Book