HOLLIS – Katie (Kathleen) Belle Hill, 60, passed away on Oct. 2, 2021 at Mercy Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. She fought with grace and determination, living life to the fullest until her final breath.

While Katie will be remembered for her love of the outdoors- gardening, the beach, and wildlife, as well as motorcycle riding, sewing, camping, and reading, she will mostly be remembered for her love of helping others, her strength, her smile, and her amazing personality.

Katie was a customer service rep for Moody’s Collision for the past eight years and touched many lives both at her job and in the community.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Curtis Hill; her parents Jerold Donahue and Lois Nunes; her children Rachael O’Connell (John Roder), Raymond O’Connell, Angela Hill, Devin Hill, and Desirae Hill; her siblings Maureen Smith (Charlie), Billie Donahue, Eleanor Kelly (Michael), Jeremy Donahue (Charlotte), Jason Donahue (Rebecca), her sister-in-law, Karen Hill; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., concluding with a service at 12 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd. (Rte. 22) in Buxton. Reception will follow (location to be announced). Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers,

please make a donation to:

Saco River Wildlife Center

in Katie’s memory

