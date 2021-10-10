ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Retired Lt. Col. Merrill F. Wood passed on Sept. 14, 2021.

He was a one of a kind from his generation. A man who gave everything and asked for nothing in return. A husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, a soldier and so much more.

Woody retired in Saint Petersburg, Fla. after serving his country for 25 years in the U.S. Army. His career included two deployments to Vietnam, multiple state side assignments and two overseas assignments in Greece and Germany.

Following his retirement from the Army he launched his second career as a local business owner including laundromats, 10-minute oil change stations and medical billing transcription. He went on to pursue a third career that allowed him to combine his passion for flying and fishing as the owner and operator of Alaska Fishing Unlimited in Port Alsworth, Alaska.

In 2009 he truly embraced retirement and filled his day training his dog to do all sorts of tricks, spending time with his grand and great-grandchildren and lunches with friends.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Frances; four children, Marcy (Randy), Patrick (Nancy), Robert, Jerry (Vanessa); 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his brothers Freeman and Bud.

