ORONO — Sydney Meader opened the scoring just 5:45 into the game, and Poppy Lambert and Chloe Walton each scored twice as Maine extended its winning streak to eight games Sunday with a 6-0 win against Cal Davis.

The Black Bears (9-5, 5-0 America East) led 3-0 after one quarter, then tacked on another goal by Hana Davis just a minute into the second quarter. Lambert and Walton added third-quarter goals.

Brooke Sulinski, Madisyn Hartley and Brittany Smith all had two assists.

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, ELMS 0: The Monks (11-2, 7-0 GNAC) got goals from Cailyn Wesley, Olivia Esposito and Abbie Jacques in a win over the Blazers (4-8. 3-5) in Standish.

St. Joseph’s had a 32-1 edge in shots.

BOWDOIN 3, WILLIAMS 2: The Polar Bears (9-3, 5-3 NESCAC) scored three goals in the first quarter and held off the Ephs (9-3, 4-3) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

All five goals were in the first quarter. Bowdoin jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals by Jill Cloonan and Faith Jennings. Jennings then set up a goal by Maya Malenfant that made it 3-1.

AMHERST 1, BATES 0: A goal by Muffie Mazambani in the first quarter was enough for the Mammoths (9-2, 5-2 NESCAC) to defeat the Bobcats (4-7, 1-6) at Amherst, Massachusetts.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

MAINE 4, STONY BROOK 1: Abby Kraemer scored two goals and set up another, leading the Black Bears (3-5-2, 1-4 America East) past the Seawolves (5-7-1, 2-3) in Orono.

Kraemer put in the rebound of a Saylor Clark shot just 37 seconds into the game. Stony Brook tied it only two minutes later, but Maine regained the lead at 7:16 when Emma Donovan converted a through ball from Clark.

Tegan Morrison made it 3-1 off a pass from Kraemer in the 18th minute. Kraemer added another goal midway through the second half.

BOWDOIN 2, WILLIAMS 1: Julia Adelmann’s second goal of the game broke a tie midway through the second half as the Polar Bears (7-4-1, 2-4-1 NESCAC) defeated the Ephs (3-7-1, 1-6-1) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

AMHERST 3, BATES 2: Charlotte Jones and Elizabeth Patrick scored in the second half for Bates (2-6-2, 1-5 NESCAC), but the Bobcats’ comeback bid against the Mammoths (9-1-1, 5-1-1) fell short in Amherst, Massachusetts.

