Hospitalizations from COVID-19 rose slightly on Monday but remain below the peak numbers of the pandemic the state was seeing two weeks ago.

There were 165 people hospitalized with the virus in Maine on Monday including 53 in critical care and 30 on a ventilator. That’s up slightly from the 150 people hospitalized Sunday, including 48 in critical care.

Hospitalizations, which typically lag case trends, have receded over the last two weeks from an all -time high of 235 on Sept. 25 but remain elevated. The last time the number of people hospitalized with COVID in Maine was below 100 was on Aug. 21.

The numbers come as Maine has also continued to see elevated case counts. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t report case numbers on Sundays and Mondays but on Saturday reported 600 new cases and five new deaths. There have been 94,941 total cases of COVID during the pandemic and 1,075 deaths total.

As of Sunday 65.97 percent of Mainers were fully vaccinated including 74.87 percent of those age 12 and up who are eligible.

Nationally, COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths are declining following a late summer surge. The U.S. reported 23,025 new cases Monday for a seven-day daily average of 96,549. That’s down from a seven-day average of 119,886 two weeks ago, according to the New York Times.

