Hospitalizations from COVID-19 rose slightly on Monday but remain below the peak numbers of the pandemic the state was seeing two weeks ago.
There were 165 people hospitalized with the virus in Maine on Monday including 53 in critical care and 30 on a ventilator. That’s up slightly from the 150 people hospitalized Sunday, including 48 in critical care.
Hospitalizations, which typically lag case trends, have receded over the last two weeks from an all -time high of 235 on Sept. 25 but remain elevated. The last time the number of people hospitalized with COVID in Maine was below 100 was on Aug. 21.
The numbers come as Maine has also continued to see elevated case counts. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t report case numbers on Sundays and Mondays but on Saturday reported 600 new cases and five new deaths. There have been 94,941 total cases of COVID during the pandemic and 1,075 deaths total.
As of Sunday 65.97 percent of Mainers were fully vaccinated including 74.87 percent of those age 12 and up who are eligible.
Nationally, COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths are declining following a late summer surge. The U.S. reported 23,025 new cases Monday for a seven-day daily average of 96,549. That’s down from a seven-day average of 119,886 two weeks ago, according to the New York Times.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Kenyans make it a sweep as the Boston Marathon returns
-
Scarborough Leader
First Aroma Joes in Scarborough breaking ground
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: Oct. 14-21
-
Sports
NBA will not randomly test players for marijuana this season
-
Business
Marijuana financing loosens up
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.