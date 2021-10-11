Kennebunk Portside Rotary held its 29th annual Riverfest Duck Race on Oct. 2. The event raised nearly $11,000 with proceeds to be invested in service projects.

According to an Oct. 11 news release from Portside Rotary, “Selling ducks in the community continued to be problematic with the need for COVID-19 precautions. However, with the generous support of sponsors, visitors and community members, this year’s event was the most successful to date.”

Kennebunk Savings was, once again, the lead sponsor with a $1,000 donation. Alisson’s, Jim Godbout Plumbing and Heating and The Climate Initiative were major sponsors at the $500 level.

Several $250 sponsors included HB Provisions, Hurricanes, Duffy’s, Amato’s, Kennebunkport Resort Collection, CL Design and Landscape, Schlegel Realty and Thomas & Lord.

Sponsors at the $100 level were JP Unlimited, Ki Leffler (RE Broker), J&M Lighting Design, Erik Howell Artist, Norway Bank and Cape Porpoise Kitchen.

Prizes were donated by Seashore Trolley Museum, Hannaford Bros., Portland Sea Dogs and Spurling Fitness. The prize winners have all been notified and the prizes have been mailed. The $1,000 grand prize winner was a young man whose duck was unknowingly purchased by relatives while on vacation.

Kennebunk Portside Rotary is based in Kennebunkport, with a membership of 25 men and women. All funds collected are used to support projects throughout the community and around the world. Rotary Park at Beachwood in Kennebunkport is an ongoing project supported by the club. Others include Caring Unlimited and RSU 21 students (essay contest, annual dictionary giveaway and three annual $1,000 scholarships to seniors.)

For more information about Kennebunk Portside Rotary, email Kate Howell at [email protected]

