SCARBOROUGH — Great Falls Construction, one of Northern New England’s premier design-build, construction

management and general contracting firms broke ground on the first Scarborough Aroma Joe’s location earlier this week, which will be located off Saco Street.

The expected completion date is early 2022.

Aroma Joe’s is one of the nation’s leading handcrafted beverage chains and has 79 locations across 6 states and 30 in Maine, including nearby locations in South Portland, Gorham, and Saco, according to a company statement.

The Scarborough Aroma Joe’s will be 1010 square feet and will include both a drive thru and walk-up window. The location is owned by Mark Carey, Maryna Shuliakouskaya and Loren Goodridge who also own the Aroma Joe’s Gorham location

“The Scarborough community has been eager for an Aroma Joe’s, and we are excited to be partnering on this project with Loren, Mark and Maryna,” said Lisa Beeler the director of Marketing at Great Falls Construction. “Both of our companies are focused on supporting our communities, so this was a natural fit. We are excited to see how Aroma Joe’s will positively

impact the Scarborough community.”

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in South Portland, Aroma Joe’s has 79 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Aroma Joe’s is a local destination for handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks, unique infused blends, signature AJs RUSH® Energy Drinks and all-day food offerings served in a

friendly and upbeat environment. Aroma Joe’s is positively impacting people with passion, caring and a commitment to excellence throughout every shop and community.

