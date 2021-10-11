CHICAGO — Six children, including a 2-year-old girl, were among 46 people shot in Chicago during the weekend.

Most recently, between Sunday evening and Monday morning, four people were shot, one of them fatally. A total of three people died after being shot during the weekend.

The weekend also saw a few shootings with multiple victims, including an attack that left dead one of the five people who were shot in a Wicker Park drive-by early Sunday and another that left wounded three people who were shot in Lawndale Saturday night, including two teenagers.

In the Wicker Park shooting, officers were called to the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 3:45 a.m. for a report of shots fired by someone in a dark-colored vehicle, police said.

A 32-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest, police said. He had not been identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as of Monday morning. Three women, all in their 20s, also were shot, as was a 30-year-old man. All four were taken to hospitals where their conditions were stabilized.

In the Lawndale shooting, a 20-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were in the street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and a person inside fired shots at them in the 3500 block of West 12th Place.

The boy and the man were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and the girl was taken to Stroger Hospital; all three had been reported in good condition, police said.

In the most recent homicide, police found a man lying unresponsive in an alley with gunshot wounds to his arm and stomach at 11:09 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West 102nd Street in Fernwood. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The man was found as the result of a ShotSpotter alert – the city’s gunshot detection system – but police said they had not located any witnesses to the man’s slaying.

The man had not been identified by the medical examiner’s office.

In other shootings Sunday:

• About 8 p.m. a 58-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her back while inside a residence in the 200 block of West 108th Street in Roseland. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she had been in good condition.

• A man, 32, was near the sidewalk when he was shot in the leg in the 2200 block of South Ridgeway Avenue in Little Village at 6:18 p.m., according to police. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

• In the 3900 block of West Washington Boulevard in East Garfield Park, a 35-year-old man was near the sidewalk when he was shot in the leg around 4:20 p.m., authorities said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

• In the 6400 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Parkway Gardens, a woman suffered a graze wound to her left calf, officials said. She refused medical attention at the scene around 4:15 p.m.

• A man was shot in the wrist and knee in the 11400 block of South King Drive in Roseland at 1:35 p.m. Police said he was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

• A 20-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his leg, arm and buttocks in the 9000 block of South Luella Avenue in Calumet Heights at 5:20 a.m. Sunday. He took himself to Advocate Trinity Hospital and was listed in serious condition.

