EDGECOMB — A 17-year-old Jefferson girl died at the scene of a car crash Sunday night in Edgecomb, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Paris R. Pierpont died at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash, according to officials. She was the only person inside the vehicle.

After responding to a 911 call at 10:19 p.m., deputies found Pierpont’s car, a 1998 Volkswagen Beetle, off River Road.

Based on the initial investigation, the vehicle was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, then hitting a utility pole and tree, according to officials.

While the vehicle’s air bags deployed, police said Pierpont was not wearing a seat belt. Police said they are investigating if speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Traffic on the road was detoured until 3 a.m.

The investigation is being led by Deputy Caleb Poirer of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, while Brunswick police Officer Cory Iles was conducting the accident reconstruction.

Officials ask that anyone with information about the events leading up the crash use the anonymous tip line, which can be reached by texting the keyword LTIP and information to 847411.

