l am wondering how the residents of Scarborough can afford not to have a special education teacher on the school board. Jenna Leong not only has a degree in early childhood education and works with learning disabled students, she has extensive experience in this area. We would be well served to have Jenna on the school board, and l urge you to vote for her in the November election.

Tom DiPasqua

Scarborough

