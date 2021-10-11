l am wondering how the residents of Scarborough can afford not to have a special education teacher on the school board. Jenna Leong not only has a degree in early childhood education and works with learning disabled students, she has extensive experience in this area. We would be well served to have Jenna on the school board, and l urge you to vote for her in the November election.
Tom DiPasqua
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Leong especially qualified for Scarborough board
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Willard Beach is not a South Portland dog park
-
The Forecaster
Letter: American democracy suffering from ‘Trumpitis’
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Reader offers solutions to Balentine’s posed problems
-
Local & State
Maine tribal leaders say Indigenous Peoples Day is call to action, reform