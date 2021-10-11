Every day when I drive through the intersection of Depot Road and Route 1, I see the monstrosities that are arising in the Falmouth Shopping Center. I wonder to myself, “How did these eyesores ever get approved in their current form?” I am, of course, speaking of the new Chase Bank building and its sister building 100 yards north.

What makes them so awful? Easy: 1. Height, 2. Proximity to the road and 3. The simple fact that they are so out of character with the rest of the buildings in the area. They may even be the tallest buildings on Route 1 north of Portland for all I know.

What’s done is done. But please don’t fill in our lovely little town with such buildings.

Alan Scott

Falmouth

