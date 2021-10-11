My husband and I have lived in Ferry Village for 40 years, but I’m not the social butterfly I once was. In fact, I’d call myself a hermit with one big exception: Every morning, I’m on Willard Beach with my dog, Wally.
Four years ago, I was diagnosed with cancer of the mouth. Fortunately, they caught it before it spread to my lymph nodes. I went through several rounds of radiation, and – with my dog Wally at my side – I found physical and mental strength walking the beach just after sunrise.
When COVID hit, many of us, isolated from family and friends, found refuge on the beach with our dogs. We started looking out for each other, too. When Rosemary stopped showing up, a gang of us – women in our 50s, 60s and 70s – went to check on her. We didn’t know her last name or where she lived, but we drove down her street and I remembered she’d complained about all the dead plants in her garden. Then I saw her dog in the window, so we walked right up to her door to make sure she was all right. (She was!)
For the first time in Willard Beach history, the South Portland City Council is proposing an every-other leashed day for dogs. This is just so demoralizing.
Please help protect the daily walking privileges of responsible dog-owners like us by voicing your dissent for the proposed amendment at the South Portland City Council Zoom meeting Oct. 12.
Tricia Bonner
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Maine lobster industry decries lack of clarity on enforcement of new whale-protection rules
-
Food
Eat & Run: A visit to Monument Square has many perks, including Burke’s
-
Varsity Maine
High school teams face narrow options for using college facilities this winter
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: MSAD 75 candidate endorsements; Hydro-Quebec no friend of Indigenous People; Money spent on corridor could be put to better use
-
Opinion
Our View: Indigenous Peoples Day is a time to look back and ahead
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.