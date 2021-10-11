My husband and I have lived in Ferry Village for 40 years, but I’m not the social butterfly I once was. In fact, I’d call myself a hermit with one big exception: Every morning, I’m on Willard Beach with my dog, Wally.

Four years ago, I was diagnosed with cancer of the mouth. Fortunately, they caught it before it spread to my lymph nodes. I went through several rounds of radiation, and – with my dog Wally at my side – I found physical and mental strength walking the beach just after sunrise.

When COVID hit, many of us, isolated from family and friends, found refuge on the beach with our dogs. We started looking out for each other, too. When Rosemary stopped showing up, a gang of us – women in our 50s, 60s and 70s – went to check on her. We didn’t know her last name or where she lived, but we drove down her street and I remembered she’d complained about all the dead plants in her garden. Then I saw her dog in the window, so we walked right up to her door to make sure she was all right. (She was!)

For the first time in Willard Beach history, the South Portland City Council is proposing an every-other leashed day for dogs. This is just so demoralizing.

Please help protect the daily walking privileges of responsible dog-owners like us by voicing your dissent for the proposed amendment at the South Portland City Council Zoom meeting Oct. 12.

Tricia Bonner

South Portland

