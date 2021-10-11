What began as a privilege (off-leash dogs part time in the summer months and full time from Oct. 1 to April 30) is now viewed by many dog owners as an entitlement. An entitlement despite a dog population explosion (200-300 off-leash dogs on a weekend day in the summer, according to a park ranger, and 50-60 now) and despite other serious issues: injuries to both humans and dogs, degraded dunes and grasses, feces and urine contamination, and failure of “immediate voice control” to curtail unruly/unsafe behaviors.

This attitude of entitlement excludes many from enjoying the beach: small children and dogs, older people (many with small dogs and/or grandchildren), individuals with disabilities and non-dog people, among others.

Dog-free time on the beach is essential year-round for inclusive public access and for the city to send a clear message that Willard Beach is not a dog park. As a dog lover and beach walker, I suggest off-leash time year-round from 7-11 a.m. (four-hour blocks will lessen the concentration of dogs) and “beach dog tags” administered by the city to control the number of dogs and to provide accountability.

Diane Gotelli

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: