LISBON — The town will host a candidates forum Tuesday evening for those seeking election to the Town Council, School Committee and Water Commission.
It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Town Office.
There are six candidates for three council seats of three years each: Jo-Jean Keller, Heather Curtis, Clifford Miller, Harry Moore, Raymond Robishaw and Lorelei Hilliker.
Jason Smith is the only candidate for the one-year Town Council seat.
Seeking two seats on the School Committee for three years each are Kimberly Labbe-Poisson, Leonard Lednum and Margaret Galligan-Schmoll.
Marie Hale and Miriam Morgan-Alexander are Water Commission candidates for three-year terms.
Town officials asked each candidate to give written answers to these following questions:
• What are your qualifications for the office you seek?
• What motivated you to run for the office you seek?
• Do you have sufficient time/energy to devote to this position?
• With one or two meetings a month, all boards are limited in what they can accomplish, how should the board decide what is most important?
• Think of an issue facing Lisbon that you care about. Do you have a positive solution you want to bring forth?
The responses will be available at the forum.
Voters will have an opportunity to ask questions and must state them withing a minute or less. Each answer will be limited to a minute. Candidate names will be called by the moderator in the order that they appear on the ballot.
At 7:30 p.m. candidates will be given the opportunity to provide a one-minute summation.
Members of the audience will not be permitted to make speeches for candidates. Questions from the audience may be submitted to the moderator.
The forum will be livestreamed on the town’s website and will be archived to be viewed on-demand.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Opinion
Through My Lens: New Mainers should embrace American sports
-
Forecaster Opinion
Forum: Salem witch trials hold a powerful message for our time
-
Forecaster Opinion
Mainewhile: We need the right to be forgotten
-
Kennebunk Post
Community News – All Souls’ Walk scheduled for Oct. 23
-
Kennebunk Post
Kennebunkport Police are ‘Blues for Bucks’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.