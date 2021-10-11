LISBON — The town will host a candidates forum Tuesday evening for those seeking election to the Town Council, School Committee and Water Commission.

It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Town Office.

There are six candidates for three council seats of three years each: Jo-Jean Keller, Heather Curtis, Clifford Miller, Harry Moore, Raymond Robishaw and Lorelei Hilliker.

Jason Smith is the only candidate for the one-year Town Council seat.

Seeking two seats on the School Committee for three years each are Kimberly Labbe-Poisson, Leonard Lednum and Margaret Galligan-Schmoll.

Marie Hale and Miriam Morgan-Alexander are Water Commission candidates for three-year terms.

Town officials asked each candidate to give written answers to these following questions:

• What are your qualifications for the office you seek?

• What motivated you to run for the office you seek?

• Do you have sufficient time/energy to devote to this position?

• With one or two meetings a month, all boards are limited in what they can accomplish, how should the board decide what is most important?

• Think of an issue facing Lisbon that you care about. Do you have a positive solution you want to bring forth?

The responses will be available at the forum.

Voters will have an opportunity to ask questions and must state them withing a minute or less. Each answer will be limited to a minute. Candidate names will be called by the moderator in the order that they appear on the ballot.

At 7:30 p.m. candidates will be given the opportunity to provide a one-minute summation.

Members of the audience will not be permitted to make speeches for candidates. Questions from the audience may be submitted to the moderator.

The forum will be livestreamed on the town’s website and will be archived to be viewed on-demand.

