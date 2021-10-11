Dark Desert Eagles

9 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $15 to $29, 18-plus. auramaine.com

You won’t need to travel on a dark desert highway to see the terrific tribute band Dark Desert Eagles, formed by Pat Badger, an original member of the rock band Extreme. Instead, head to Aura, where you’ll get that peaceful easy feeling while the band takes it to the limit. Will there be a heartache tonight? That’s up to you, just try not to act like a desperado. We have no doubt the bartender can mix you a tequila sunrise, though we’re not sure about pink Champagne on ice. Just be sure to stay out of the fast lane in your flat-bed Ford.

Corner House

7:30 p.m. Friday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $20. thedancehallkittery.org

Catch a Boston string band with an affinity for music steeped in Irish, Scottish, Appalachian and bluegrass influences. Corner House’s latest release is the enchanting EP “Caribou Party,” and they have two others in their discography. Acoustic guitar, fiddle, mandolin, cello and vocals will find a comfortable home in your ears from a band composed of Ethan Hawkins, Louise Bichan, Ethan Setiawan and Casey Murray.

Manchester Orchestra

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $27 in advance, $32 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Alternative rock band Manchester Orchestra is in the midst of a tour in support of its latest album, “Million Masks of God,” released this year. The album has earned critical praise from Stereogum, NPR Music, American Songwriter and SPIN, among others. Listening to the lush opening tracks “Inaudible” and “Angel of Death” made it evident why the band has more than 1.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. Foxing and Slothrust, both with new albums of their own, open the show.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: