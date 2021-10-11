MECHANIC FALLS — Police in Maine said they were investigating a fatal fire at a house in Mechanic Falls on Monday.

Authorities received a call about the fire on Sunday night. The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office said the body of Terry Bisbee, 74, was found inside the residence.

The fire marshal’s office said the investigation has determined that the fire was accidental and started as a result of a meat smoker being used in a garage attached to the residence.

The office said Bisbee lived at the residence. It said the cause her death was still pending the completion of toxicology testing. However, the office said there was no evidence of a crime.

