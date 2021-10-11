Portland police on Monday identified the officer who shot and wounded a possible burglary suspect as Nevin Rand.

Rand, who has been an officer in Portland since August 2018, shot Edward C. Hyman, 42, of New York City early Saturday morning while investigating a report of a burglary near the Preble Street Soup Kitchen on Oxford Street. Hyman was the suspect in the burglary and Rand was attempting to speak with him when Hyman was shot, according to police.

Police have not said what happened during that interaction before Hyman was shot.

Hyman is being treated at Maine Medical Center for what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries. When he is released, he will be charged with criminal threatening and failure to submit to arrest or detention.

As is standard procedure in police-involved shootings, the Maine Attorney General’s Office will investigate to determine whether the use of force was justified. Rand is on administrative leave during the investigation, which is also standard procedure.

“The Portland Police Department withheld the release of this information while we positively identified Mr. Hyman along with allowing him the time needed to recover so that he could notify his family,” Interim Chief Heath Gorham said in a statement on Monday. “To ensure the integrity of the investigation no further details will be released at this time. When appropriate, the department will release further information.”

The Portland Police Department’s website lists two shootings in the past 10 years, both of which were ruled justified by the Maine attorney general.

In February 2017, Sgt. Nicholas Goodman fatally shot 22-year-old Chance David Baker, who was carrying a BB gun in the parking lot of a shopping plaza on St. John Street. The shooting was justified because Goodman believed Baker was carrying a lethal weapon, the attorney general’s investigation found.

Baker’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the department and the pawnshop that sold him the air rifle, and his name became a rallying cry for Black Lives Matter protesters last summer.

In November 2011, Officer Robert Miller shot Jonathan Mitchell, 29, during a vehicle chase that was part of a burglary investigation. Miller shot Mitchell as the suspect was attempting to escape in his car. Mitchell survived, and the Attorney General’s Office ruled the shooting justified because, under Maine law, officers may use deadly force to make an arrest or prevent a subject’s escape – if they believe the subject has committed, or intends to commit, a crime that endangers human life.

This story will be updated.

