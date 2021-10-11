AUGUSTA —Even though Maine has celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day for three years, the holiday’s recognition of tribal people rings hollow without meaningful reform to a state law that keeps indigenous people subjugated, tribal leaders said Monday.

Penobscot Nation Tribal Ambassador Maulian Dana said that the day is cause for celebration given that is no longer a day set aside to celebrate the arrival of Europeans and all that followed for the people who had been here for thousands of years.

“We can say this is a symbolic change, but it wouldn’t make much sense to talk about tribal sovereignty on a day glorifying the genocide of our people,” Dana said during a news conference at the State House Monday.

But Dana and others also said it is a day to focus on action and the need to rewrite a state law that places limits on tribal self-government that do not exist in the rest of the country.

Tribal leaders also took sharp aim at Maine’s Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, saying she has not done enough to restore tribal rights and instead seems committed to maintaining the societal status quo for tribal people.

“The state executive branch, Gov. Janet Mills, has been steadfast in maintaining the systemic norm of oppressing tribes. Maintaining control and holding tribes hostage with her lack of interest in engaging us with real discussions of tribal-state relations in a substantive way,” said Darrell Newell, the vice chief of the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Indian Township. “Tribal-state relations are broken and are in need of repair.”

In a press release Monday, Mills Monday pointed to her decision to sign the law that changed Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s in 2019.

Mills also pointed to other actions she has taken, including signing laws that banned Native American mascots in Maine schools, strengthened water quality standards and restored the tribes’ right to prosecute domestic violence crimes, as well as reinvigorating the Maine Indian State Tribal Commission and appointing a permanent tribal member to the University of Maine System Board of Trustees.

“Maine’s culture is in large part the direct result of those who first hunted, farmed, fished and occupied much of the land that we call our home,” Mills said in a prepared statement. “On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, let us pay tribute to those who were the first stewards of this land we love; celebrate their many contributions to our great state; and recommit ourselves to our shared home and future, with respect and trust for one another.”

But tribal leaders Monday said they want more from Mills and highlighted a bill likely to before the Legislature in January of 2022 that would again revisit a 1980 state law that stripped federal rights from tribes in a land deal that only exacerbated poverty for Native Americans.

Mills also earlier this year successful vetoed legislation that would have restore gaming rights allowing tribes here to open gambling casinos, like in most other states.

Others speaking Monday, included state Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, who is the lead sponsor of a bill, LD 1626 that would redraw the terms of the 40-year-old settlement law giving tribes broader authority over issues of taxes, fishing and gambling.

The legislation is largely based on the recommendations of a special task force formed by the Legislature and backed by Mills soon after she took office, has been pushed off twice since 2019 and is expected to come up again in the next session of the Legislature that starts in January.

Talbot Ross said the bill is meant to reset the relationships between the state and tribal governments.

She and others said the bill would put the tribes in Maine on the same legal footing as the 570 other federal recognized tribes across the U.S. They said Maine’s 1980 Indian Claims Settlement Act is a failed experiment and its rewriting is long overdue.

Talbot Ross said a 2012 report found the law had created “structural inequities that resulted in conditions that have risen to the level of human rights violations.”

“After two centuries, the time to restore and enhance inherent tribal sovereignty is long overdue,” Talbot Ross said. “Two hundred years of state governance over tribal nations have produced extreme poverty, short life expectancies, poor health, limited educational opportunities and diminished economic development in their communities.”

Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash also urged passage of the bill in 2022 and said it’s time for Maine to do the right thing for the tribes.

“You can’t lie to people consistently and then turn around and tell them to trust you,” Jackson said. “That, unfortunately, is something that has been happening far too often.”

The news conference at the State House was followed by a virtual rally, with speeches and performances by indigenous leaders and artists.

Mills and her predecessor and likely opponent in 2022, former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, have both had rocky relationships with the four federally recognized tribes — the Maliseet, Micmac, Penobscot, and Passamaquoddy, collectively known as the Wabanaki.

In 2015, under LePage, both the Penobscot and the Passamaquoddy tribes withdrew their non-voting members from the Legislature in protest after LePage rescinded his own executive order that required consultation with the tribes on issues that affected their people.

