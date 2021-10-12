Dozens of people came together for a night of fun and problem-solving Oct. 8, when the Cumberland Historical Society hosted its fifth annual scavenger hunt.

Historical society board member Deb Dugas said the organization started the scavenger hunt simply as a fun way to get the community together.

“We wanted it to be more interactive and less focused on winning,” Dugas said. “Our scavenger hunt is not timed, it’s points-based. There are 10 sites for teams to go to. Each team is given different locations. They’re also given extra tasks in their packet that they can do to get extra points.”

Rather than collect objects like a traditional scavenger hunt, the goal was to visit each location. Participants could earn more points by doing things such as high-fiving a Cumberland police officer or taking a selfie at a certain site in town.

Miles and Danielle Hunt of Cumberland, who formed one of 10 teams that participated, have taken part in the event every year since it started in 2017.

“It’s a lot of fun. There’s a lot we learn along the way and it’s just a nice way to get out with some friends or your husband for a night,” Danielle Hunt said.

Each year, the winners of the scavenger hunt receive a prize that pertains to the town of Cumberland. This year, Sean and Gretchen McCloy, also known as Team Tie Dye, walked away the winners. They received a DVD copy of the video the historical society made to commemorate the town’s bicentennial, “Cumberland, Maine Building Community and Memories for 200 Years.”

The Hunts, or Team Purple, came in second place.

All proceeds benefit the historical society’s Greely High School scholarship fund; the estimated 30 people in attendance raised more than $300 for local scholars.

The next scavenger hunt is planned for May 20. For more information or to register a team, contact Gagnon at [email protected]

“It’s such a fun night to spend around town,” Sean McCloy said. “This is our third or fourth time participating. It’s a great event; I think everyone should definitely give it a try.”

Historical Society board member Judy Gagnon said the event would not be possible without support and help from others in the community.

“This scavenger hunt has really great support from our whole town,” Gagnon said. “Our town manager is here tonight helping us set up and making sure we’re good to go. We try to incorporate the police department into it when we can and they’re always so wonderful, too.”

