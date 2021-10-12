LEWISTON – Central Maine Medical Center is suspending pediatric, cardiac and trauma admissions, a notice posted to its website Monday night said.

Patients that arrive in the emergency department will be “evaluated, stabilized and, if needed, transferred to another facility for patient treatment,” the notice said. Cardiac and trauma patients will “screened and stabilized” before being evaluated and transferred, if necessary.

A spokeswoman for Central Maine Healthcare, the hospital’s parent organization, did not immediately respond to calls and emails, and it is not clear what prompted the suspensions of services. The notice appears to no longer be on the website, and it is not clear if the suspensions or diversions of services is still in place.

Lewiston’s other hospital, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, is accepting patients, spokesperson Steve Costello said Tuesday.

“COVID-19 continues to challenge all health care facilities in many ways. We are aware of the situation that Central Maine Medical Center is facing and have been in contact with them,” Costello said in a prepared statement.

“At this time, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center has the capacity to receive additional patients and stands ready to assist in any way possible to provide the best care possible for our community.”

LifeFlight of Maine Executive Director Tom Judge said Tuesday that it’s “business as usual.” The emergency helicopter service is part of CMH and Northern Light Health, and is based out of the CMMC campus.

“There was nothing new or different with LifeFlight,” Judge said. “And that can happen, hospitals can go on diversion and then go off diversion,” depending on staffing or influx of patients.

“Beds are very, very dynamic across the state. Everybody is struggling with bed availability,” but that “there’s no difference in care at Central Maine.”

Judge said that LifeFlight did not get a notice about diversion of services because they work from the same campus. Notification is more important for out-of-area emergency medical service agencies.

“The important thing is that people need to look at what Central Maine said” in the notice. “A highly qualified doctor will sort you out. … And if we’re full, we will get you sent to a hospital that will take care of you.”

Temporary diversion of services is not unusual for hospitals, Sen. Ned Claxton said Tuesday. The Auburn Democrat practiced family medicine for nearly 40 years in the Lewiston/Auburn area and ran CMMC’s family medicine residency program for eight years.

Claxton said that CMH leadership told lawmakers at a meeting Friday that it was facing “staff issues that have only gotten worse recently.” He also said that the financial impacts of the pandemic and concerns over repayment of a federal loan were topics of conversation.

CMH requested the meeting with local legislators which included Claxton, Sen. Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, and reps. Kathleen Dillingham, R-Oxford, and Laurel Libby, R-Auburn, to “keep the delegation posted,” Claxton said.

Claxton declined to provide a list of CMH’s representatives at the meeting.

“Specifically, they wanted us to understand that this was likely going to affect access for patients and care, and that was the major concern of all of this,” he said.

If staffing shortages persist, CMMC is developing a “contingency plan” that would cut back on patient capacity at the hospital. This would include cutting back on the number of beds on the medical floor by about 40%. It would also decrease its capacity in the intensive care unit.

CMMC has already closed its neonatal intensive care unit due to staffing shortages, WGME reported Monday.

Claxton said the Maine legislative delegation is drafting a letter to the state’s congressional delegation to ask for additional resources or federal aid, such as forgiving or changing the repayment schedule of CMMC’s Medicare Advance Payment loan.

Earlier this month, CMH’s chief medical officer, Dr. John Alexander, said that about 70 employees have left due to the COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The requirement deadline was Oct. 1, but state officials said they would not start enforcing it until Oct. 29.

At that time, Alexander said about 86% of CMH’s staff were fully vaccinated, but that about 300 employees systemwide have yet to get their shots or confirm their vaccination status.

This story will be updated.

