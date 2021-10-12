AUGUSTA — Maine State Police Detective Benjamin J. Campbell was the latest name to be added to the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, honored Tuesday morning along with the 86 other fallen officers recognized at the monument.
The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. at the granite memorial, located on State Street near the Maine State Capitol, which is dedicated to Maine law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
Campbell was killed on April 3, 2019, when he was struck by a vehicle tire while assisting at the scene of a disabled vehicle on Interstate 95 in Hampden.
While his name has not yet been added to the memorial, Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross, who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Trenton on Sept. 23, also was recognized.
The Maine Law Enforcement Memorial was dedicated on May 25, 1991, by the Maine Chiefs of Police Association. In a prepared statement, Executive Director and former Falmouth police Chief Ed Tolan said, “this observance is an opportunity for law enforcement officers to honor Detective Ben Campbell and all of the fallen officers before him who gave their lives in service to our state.”
Maine Gov. Janet Mills delivered the keynote address, and Augusta police Chief Jared Mills, president of Maine Chiefs of Police Association, also spoke during the ceremony.
Dozens of Maine State Police troopers and other law enforcement officers took part in the memorial ceremony, standing in rows in the back behind spectators in chairs in the middle of a closed section of State Street near the Maine State House.
