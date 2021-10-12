Falmouth residents Greg and Pam Vatulas won Patriots tickets and other goodies Tuesday at a promotional giveaway held at Dunkin’ at Westbrook Crossing. Vatulas said he looks forward to the game because although he’d seen the Patriots play at the old Foxboro Stadium, he hasn’t been to a game at Gillette Stadium. His wife said she was happy because heading out to grab a coffee in Westbrook had been her idea. Chance Viles / American Journal

