Freeport athletic director Craig Sickels announced in an email Tuesday that Tyler Tracy will be the new coach of the Falcons boys’ basketball program, replacing Bill Ridge, who won 44 games in seven seasons.

Tracy coached Poland’s boys’ program for 11 years, leading the Knights on a surprising run to the 2014 Class B state final. Tracy was named the Maine McDonald’s Class B South Coach of the Year in both 2012 and 2015 and his teams won Class B South regional sportsmanship awards in 2013, 2017 and 2018.

Tracy is also a physical education/health teacher at Freeport High School.

