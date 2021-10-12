Having served Westbrook for two decades, I have come to know many dedicated public servants. One being City Councilor Gary Rairdon, who, as a lifelong resident, knows our community.

His service to our community began decades ago with many organizations like Westbrook Soccer League. Serving as the Ward 4 councilor for nearly a decade and council president since 2018, we have not always agreed on everything. Our hearts for community success have allowed us to work through disagreements for the betterment of Westbrook.

He has supported many efforts to help make Westbrook a desirable and affordable community. I believe his experience is needed to help continue moving Westbrook forward as he will study issues, listen and bring commonsense solutions.

Gary is collaborative and knows how to get things done. I encourage everyone to join me and many others in supporting Gary Rairdon for Ward 4 city councilor Nov. 2.

Michael Foley

Westbrook mayor

