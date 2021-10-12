I would add to Mr. Panis’ Oct. 6 Maine Voices column about the dilemma around municipal parks vs. dog parks the word: Birds. To my knowledge it was never mentioned as one of the problems with dogs having access to all venues.
For years I spent many happy spring days in Hinckley Park, finding warblers and birding with friends. Then the amount of dogs in Hinckley Park increased to the extent that birding was impossible for me. Birds and dogs do not get along.
There seems to be no park or beach in South Portland that excludes dogs. The solution is a dog park – a good dog park. I don’t believe enough time was spent in South Portland searching for a proper setting for a dog park.
Dogs deserve a place they can play together without harming the environment, and the people in a community that would like, once again, to be able to be in a park or on the beach without fear.
Claudia Hughes
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
The Recycle Bin: Circular and linear economies
-
Times Record Opinion
Lawmaker unintentionally highlights importance of men in family planning
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: The importance of continued masking in schools
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: City’s homeless plan still the best option
-
Community News
Community meals
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.