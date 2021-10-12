LISBON — Reesa Potvin scored the game-winning goal in the second quarter on assists by Laura Mockler and Maddy Tuplin as the Lisbon field hockey team beat Telstar 1-0 on Tuesday.
Winning goalie Maria Levesque made four saves for the Greyhounds (5-6-1).
Telstar falls to 0-12.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
FDA authorizes first e-cigarette, cites benefit for smokers
-
Arts & Entertainment
Ruthie Tompson, who died at age 111, was a Disney trailblazer in ‘a man’s world’
-
Health care
FDA review finds Moderna’s booster dose strengthens virus-fighting response
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Lisbon field hockey edges Telstar for win
-
Arts & Entertainment
To oldly go: William Shatner, 90, inspires with real-life space trip