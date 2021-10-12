LISBON — Reesa Potvin scored the game-winning goal in the second quarter on assists by Laura Mockler and Maddy Tuplin as the Lisbon field hockey team beat Telstar 1-0 on Tuesday.

Winning goalie Maria Levesque made four saves for the Greyhounds (5-6-1).

Telstar falls to 0-12.

