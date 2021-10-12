TAMPA, Fla. — Tristan Jarry had 26 saves, Danton Heinen and Brian Boyle scored early second-period goals, and the short-handed Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 in the regular-season opener on Tuesday night.

Dominik Simon, Teddy Blueger, Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues also scored, and Kris Letang had two assists for the Penguins, who played without injured stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. The final three Pittsburgh goals were into an empty net.

Tampa Bay got goals from Anthony Cirelli and Andrew Killorn, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman was in attendance as Tampa Bay unveiled its 2020-21 Stanley Cup banner during a pregame ceremony. The Lightning have won two consecutive titles following pandemic-impacted and abbreviated regular seasons.

Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan tied Dan Bylsma for the most regular-season wins by a Pittsburgh coach with 252.

NOTES

WILD: The Minnesota Wild placed rookie left wing Matt Boldy on the injured nonroster list with a broken ankle as they set their roster to start the regular season.

Boldy, a 2019 first-round draft pick and one of the team’s top prospects, was hurt in a preseason game last week to spoil a strong training camp. Because he was injured prior to the regular season, he received the nonroster designation. He’s expected to be sidelined for 4 to 6 weeks.

CAPITALS: Alex Ovechkin is questionable to play in the opener against the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Ovechkin took part in an optional practice Tuesday after skating several laps around the ice to test out his unspecified lower-body injury. The 36-year-old Russian star is listed as day to day.

CANADIENS: The Montreal Canadiens signed center Nick Suzuki to an eight-year, $63 million contract extension.

The deal will pay Suzuki an average annual salary of $7.875 million.

Suzuki, 22, led the Canadiens in playoff scoring last season with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 22 games to help the team reach the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 1993.

AVALANCHE: Star Nathan McKinnon will miss the season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night after testing positive for a breakthrough infection of COVID-19.

Colorado GM Joe Sakic said MacKinnon’s positive test surfaced Monday and that the center is “asymptomatic and feeling good.”

MacKinnon did not practice Tuesday. The earliest he could return is Saturday when the Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues.

COVID-19: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league has only four unvaccinated players as it opens up the 2021-22 season.

Bettman said NHL officials and all the personnel that come into contact with the players are vaccinated.

