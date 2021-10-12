LIMINGTON – Gloria Louise Libby, 92, passed away surrounded by family at her home on Oct. 8, 2021.She was born in Limerick on March 25, 1929, a daughter of the late Wilfred and Louise (Welch) Bettney. She attended schools in Sanford as well as Portland High School.Over the years she was employed by GE in Limerick, packed apples, and drove bus for MSAD#6; however, her true passion in life was raising and caring for her family. She proudly raised sevenchildren and assisted her husband for many years after he suffered a major stroke.Gloria will always be remembered for the enjoyment she had cooking, participating in parades and participating in Limington school plays years ago.She was predeceased by her beloved husband- Oscar Libby; son- Douglas Libby; two granddaughters; and all her siblings.Gloria is survived by her children- Daniel Libby and his wife Brenda, Richard Libby and his wifeDebbie, David Libby and his wife Robin, Roxanne Herrick and her husband Michael, Glenn Libby and Patricia Ramsdell and her husband Mark; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held on Friday October 15 at 11 a.m., at Highland Cemetery, Rt. 5, in Limerick. A reception will follow at Gloria’s home in Limington.﻿Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Limington Food Pantry, PO Box 305, Limington, Maine 04049.

