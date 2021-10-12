Portland police determined a suspicious device found in Deering Oaks on Tuesday morning was not a threat.

King Middle School was in lockdown and Deering Avenue was closed while the Hazardous Device Unit investigated, police said.

Deering Avenue reopened to traffic around 10 a.m.

Police did not say where the device was located in the park.

