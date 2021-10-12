Portland police determined a suspicious device found in Deering Oaks on Tuesday morning was not a threat.
King Middle School was in lockdown and Deering Avenue was closed while the Hazardous Device Unit investigated, police said.
Deering Avenue reopened to traffic around 10 a.m.
Police did not say where the device was located in the park.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Forecaster Sports
Titles galore for local golfers- Northern edition
-
Forecaster Opinion
Through My Lens: New Mainers should embrace American sports
-
Forecaster Opinion
Forum: Salem witch trials hold a powerful message for our time
-
Forecaster Opinion
Mainewhile: We need the right to be forgotten
-
Kennebunk Post
Community News – All Souls’ Walk scheduled for Oct. 23