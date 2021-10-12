South Portland solar developer ReVision Energy has formed a partnership with Summit Ridge Energy of Arlington, Virginia, that will bring 44 megawatts of energy online over the next two years at 13 separate Maine solar farms.

Together, that’s enough energy to power about 4,500 homes and is equivalent to not driving more than 94 million miles with an average car, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency calculations.

The first project, a 2.4 MW array, is under construction in Sidney and will cut electricity costs by 19 percent for a local bank, school district and real estate company. It also will offset more than 5 million pounds of carbon pollution annually, according to ReVision.

The other 12 projects are expected to reduce electricity costs by 15 to 20 percent for Mainers who subscribe to purchase each farm’s solar bill credits. Locations will be announced before the end of the year.

Summit Ridge will provide construction and permanent financing for each project, while ReVision will serve as the portfolio’s contractor. All 13 solar farms are expected to be completed by the end of 2023, and will generate roughly 55 million kilowatt-hours of electricity each year. That will offset roughly 86 million pounds of carbon pollution from fossil fuel power plants, according to ReVision.

Summit Ridge Energy is a leading owner-operator of community solar assets. The company recently acquired three Maine solar projects being built by Pittsfield-based Cianbro Corp. with a total capacity of 19.5 MW.

ReVision Energy is a leading solar energy company in northern New England that has installed more than 10,000 systems in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts since 2003.

