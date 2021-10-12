SOUTH PORTLAND — On Nov. 2, South Portland voters will decide on two open City Council seats, three open School Board seats and a bond question regarding open space acquisition in the amount of $4.5 million.

In District 3, Richard Matthews is challenging current Mayor Misha Pride for a three-year seat on the council. District 4 sees candidates Margaret Brownlee and Linda Cohen running for an open three-year seat, filling the spot of Councilor April Caricchio, who announced this summer that she was not running for reelection.

There are three seats open on the Board of Education, each three-year terms, with Hannah Bitjoka and Adam Hamilton both running for the District 3 spot. Districts 4 and 5 are unopposed, with Andrea Levinsky seeking election for District 4 and Elyse Tipton for District 5.

Voters will also be asked about approving funds for the acquisition of South Portland property for open space purposes. The bond amount proposed is $4.5 million.

South Portland permits voters to request an absentee ballot through the last Thursday before the election, according to the city’s website.

On Election Day, all polling places are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

To find a polling place or request an absentee ballot, visit southportland.org/departments/city-clerk/elections-voter-registration.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: