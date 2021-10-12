BIDDEFORD — Lindsay Bruns, Jillian Lachapelle and Bailey Lynch scored as the University of New England shut out Wheaton 3-0 in field hockey on Tuesday.

The Nor’easters (8-4) allowed only one shot on goal, which was stopped by Lindsay Pych.

Emma Lapreziosa had four saves for the Lyons (7-6).

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, FRAMINGHAM STATE 1: Samantha Ellis scored the winner, her second of the game, off a pass from Hannah Banks 2:00 into the second overtime as the Huskies (8-6, 6-2 Little East) outlasted the Rams (4-7, 1-7) at Framingham, Massachusetts.

Southern Maine jumped to a quick lead as Ellis scored 31 seconds into the game, but Emma Bailey answered on a feed from Abigail Clark midway through the second to pull Framingham State even.

COLBY 2, HUSSON 1: Pernilla Shaw took a pass from Sandrine Brien and put a in one-timer 1:03 into the fourth quarter as the Mules (4-4) edged the Eagles (3-5) in nonconference game at Bangor.

Ryley Newcomb scored an unassisted goal off a rebound to break a scoreless tie 3:29 into the second half for Husson, but Kaitlyn Smith answered with an unassisted tally 4:47 later for Colby.

Kimmie Goddard had four saves for the Eagles and Hattie Baker stopped three shots for the Mules.

MEN’S SOCCER

SUFFOLK 5, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 3: Nigel Leo scored a goal in each half as the Rams (7-5-1, 3-2-0 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (1-11-1, 0-4-0) in Biddeford.

Leo’s goals came nearly 87 minutes apart, coming at 1:57 and 89:43. Leo also assisted on Tommy Handelsman’s goal, with Erik Van Even and Miguel Varela each scoring once for Suffolk. Tom Bennett made six saves.

Chris Caiazzo, Luke Gould and Alex Woodworth scored for UNE, with Mason Gavin and Brandon Waterman getting assists.

Goalkeepers Sean McCarthy and Triston O’Hagan had four saves a piece.

COLBY 9, MAINE MARITIME 1: Trailing 1-0, the Mules (5-5-1) closed the first half with four goals in the span of 12:56, three from Mario Simoes, as they handled the Mariners (6-6-1) at Waterville.

Ethan Franco and Josh Rubin each had a pair of second-half goals for Colby, and Ethan Fabricant converted on his penalty kick.

Branden Pasternak and Pieter Oudejans had goals for Maine Maritime.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

U. OF NEW ENGLAND 2, SUFFOLK 0: One goal in each half powered the Nor’easters (8-4-1, 4-1-0 CCC) to a shutout victory against the Rams (8-4-0, 2-3-0) in Biddeford.

Erica Dimmick scored with an assist from Marie Hoehner at 25:20 for UNE. Bella Reil hit Morgan Diefenbach at 87:29, and goalkeeper Sydney Gillingham had six saves.

Allison Rodrigues made eight saves for Suffolk.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

MISSISSIPPI STATE: Coach Nikki McCray-Penson says she is stepping down as coach immediately after one season to focus on her health.

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer said in a release that she has been faced again with unspecified health concerns she had hoped were behind her. To devote time and energy toward addressing these issues, McCray-Penson stated that she decided to step away. The Bulldogs were 10-9 (5-7 Southeastern Conference) in her lone season as coach.

Associate head coach Doug Novak will be MSU’s interim coach and the school will conduct a national search for a new coach. Athletic Director John Cohen said the school appreciated McCray-Penson’s time and effort and respected her decision to focus on her health and family.

