Hannaford Supermarkets will welcome shoppers to enjoy a variety of new product offerings and features designed to offer customers a greater level of convenience following a recent renovation at its South Portland store located at 415 Philbrook Ave.

According to an Oct. 7 news release, the renovated supermarket will feature a variety of enhanced grab-and-go meal options, such as sandwiches; salads; stir-fry; fried chicken and hot wings; heat-and-eat entrees; chef-crafted sushi; and pasta and taco meal kits, made on-site daily. Shoppers will enjoy a variety of organic and natural, gluten-free and artisan products throughout the store. Customers will also benefit from a full-service pharmacy.

The South Portland store will offer Hannaford To Go, a service which allows customers to order their groceries online for pick up or delivery in as little as four hours. The pick up service fee is $3 for orders more than $125 and $5 for orders less than $125. The delivery service fee is $10. There is no service fee on a customer’s first Hannaford To Go order.

Delivery is available for nearly all zip codes from Lewiston to York. New time slots become available daily at 8 p.m. on Hannaford.com.

“These new additions are designed to make a visit to Hannaford as easy, convenient and enjoyable as possible for our customers,” said Kacey Pike, Hannaford Supermarkets South Portland store manager, in an email. “We are excited to welcome back our customers to experience these new offerings while enjoying an expanded selection of our high-quality food and produce, as well as outstanding customer service and everyday low prices.”

In appreciation of the South Portland community, Hannaford will commemorate the completion of the renovation project by donating a total of $5,000 to local nonprofit organizations, including In Her Presence, Skillin Elementary School Food Pantry, South Portland Food Cupboard, South Portland Music Boosters and Strive.

For more information about the South Portland store, including hours, visit Hannaford.com.

Southern Maine Community College celebrates anniversary of first classes on South Portland campus

Southern Maine Community College commemorated the anniversary of the opening date of its South Portland campus in a ceremony Wednesday, Oct. 6, that included video tributes, personal stories and remarks about the college’s history.

Southern Maine Community College was founded in 1946 as the Maine Vocational Technical Institute in Augusta. When it outgrew its space in Augusta, the college moved in 1952 to the current location on the site of decommissioned Fort Preble, overlooking Casco Bay in South Portland. It opened for classes on Oct. 6, 1952.

“The move to South Portland was a milestone year for what is now Southern Maine Community College,” said Joe Cassidy, president, in an email. “We had 120 first-year students that fall, all machinery and office furniture were World War II surplus, and some students used doors laid flat for desktops. Our world is different now, but what hasn’t changed is our commitment to prepare people for careers with bright futures, our partnerships with businesses and organizations and our contributions to Maine’s diverse economy.”

The ceremony was part a continuing celebration in honor of the college’s 75th anniversary. The event included video tributes that were shown on a large screen from Maine Gov. Janet Mills, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree and Maine Community College System President David Daigler.

In addition to Cassidy, other speakers included SMCC alumna Ilaha Osmani Azizi, who now attends the University of Southern Maine; SMCC Faculty Senate President Rachel Guthrie; SMCC Instructor Rosemarie DeAngelis; SMCC Vice President and Academic Dean Paul Charpentier; and former state Sen. Stan Gerzofsky, who sponsored the bill in the Legislature that created the SMCC Midcoast Campus in Brunswick, that opened in 2011.

Azizi and her family moved to Maine from Afghanistan in 2014. She was 18, couldn’t speak English and didn’t know anything about the American way of life. She came to SMCC for the education she knew she needed for a bright future.

She said the academics were challenging during her time at SMCC, but she found support from helpful professors, the Learning Commons and the TRIO Student Support Services program.

“Sometimes I was anxious, but with their support, I kept moving forward,” Azizi said in the news release. “I am grateful for this opportunity to thank the people of SMCC, because you made a difference in my life.”

For more information about SMCC’s 75th anniversary, visit the SMCC anniversary celebration webpage, www.smccME.edu/75.

Police host medication collection

The South Portland Police Department will hold its semi-annual medication collection on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents can drop off unused, unwanted and outdated medications to the station at 30 Anthoine St. The event features curbside drop-off.

