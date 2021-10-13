A federal judge has decided that Maine does not have to provide a religious exemption to its vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

Nine unnamed workers sued the state to demand such an exemption, which is not currently allowed.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Jon Levy denied their motion for a preliminary injunction, which would have blocked the mandate from taking effect.

The mandate takes effect Oct. 1, but Mills has said she will not enforce it until Oct. 29 to give people more time to comply. That deadline means Friday is the last day a health care worker could get vaccinated against COVID-19 and be in compliance with state rules. A person who gets the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is fully vaccinated two weeks later.

“In this case, the Plaintiffs — healthcare workers and a healthcare provider — have shown that their refusal to be vaccinated based on their religious beliefs has resulted or will result in real hardships as it relates to their jobs,” Levy wrote in his order. “They have not, however, been prevented from staying true to their professed religious beliefs which, they claim, compel them to refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Neither have they seriously challenged the compelling governmental interest in mandating vaccinations for Maine’s healthcare workers, nor have they demonstrated that, as they contend, the vaccine mandate was motivated by any improper animus toward religion.”

The workers’ lawsuit could take on broader significance in light of a conservative shift on the U.S. Supreme Court.

This story will be updated.

