RUMFORD — Mallorie Bourret scored twice and had an assist for the Mountain Valley field hockey team (10-2-1) in a 4-0 win over Lisbon (5-7-1) on Wednesday.

Aurumn Freeman had a goal and an assist while Taylor Duguar had a goal. Alana Young and Abby Jones had an assist. Brooke Brown only needed to make two saves. Maria Levesque, made 15 saves for Lisbon.

GIRLS SOCCER

BRUNSWICK 6, BREWER 0: Alexis Morin scored three goals as the Dragons handled the Witches in Brunswick on Tuesday.

Molly Taub, Mia Klimash, and Emilienne Biddings-Augustine also scored. Klimash had two assists and Kynli Van Leer had one.

Goalie Sophia Morin made six saves, while Brewer goalie Bella Tanis had 11.

MT. ARARAT 3, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 1: Three different players scored as the Eagles prevailed Tuesday in Topsham.

Ella Bergeron, Islah Godo and Amanda Pickens all had goals. Morgan Ruff had two assists and Maddie Kinney made nine saves.

Maya Brown scored for the Broncos while Logan Daigle had 11 saves.

FREEPORT 2, GREELY 1: Emily Olsen had a goal and an assist as the Falcons beat the Rangers on Tuesday in Freeport.

Olsen scored when her corner kick bent into the back of the net. The Falcons added a second when Ellie Whittier tapped home an Olsen corner.

BOYS SOCCER LEAVITT 3, MORSE 0: Logan Berube scored twice to lift the Hornets (5-5-2) past the Shipbulders (0-11-1) in Turner. Connor Grant also scored, and Ian Redstone, Kaden Trenoweth and Garrett Gaudin each had an assist. Myles Hanscom stopped two shots for the shutout. Morse keeper Quentin Webster made 11 saves. MT. ARARAT 2, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 1: Sean Rethi and Ewan Alexander each scored a goal to lead the Eagles in Hampden on Tuesday. Zander Kirk assisted on Alexander’s goal, and Jacob Fullerton made one save. Collin Scooby converted a penalty kick for the Broncos.

