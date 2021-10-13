Maine Voices Live Waterville features conversations between Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal writers and notable Mainers. Audience members can experience a memorable night with a Q&A at the end.
Richard Russo is the author of eight novels, most recently Chances Are…, Everybody’s Fool and That Old Cape Magic; two collections of stories; and the memoir Elsewhere. In 2002 he received the Pulitzer Prize for Empire Falls, which like Nobody’s Fool was adapted to film, in a multiple-award-winning HBO miniseries; in 2016 he was given the Indie Champion Award by the American Booksellers Association; and in 2017 he received France’s Grand Prix de Littérature Américaine. He lives in Portland, Maine.
Russo will be interviewed by staff writer Ray Routhier.
