Wilmer “Bill” James 1934 – 2021 WISCASSET – Wilmer “Bill” James, 87, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at his home in Wiscasset surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born in Richmond, Maine, on Sept. 10, 1934, to Ernest and Melva James. He was one of 10 children, with five brothers and four sisters. He attended the Dresden School System as a child, and later returned to night school in 1990 to complete his High School Diploma. Bill met the love of his life, Ellen Farnham, at age nineteen. They were married on June 18, 1955 and recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. Together they raised five sons and a daughter. Sadly, losing a son in a tragic accident in 1984. Their devotion as parents was never more evident than in caring for their special needs son for the past 61 years. His involvement in Special Olympics and programs for the disabled were an important part of his life. Bill was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Wiscasset for 55 years. He worked tirelessly to maintain the church and grounds where he enjoyed singing at Sunday morning service with his wife and son. Bill had a passion for gardening and could make anything grow. The family homestead was kept impeccable with beautiful flowers and bushes of all types and colors that have been admired by many. He was also a talented artist, adorning loved ones with drawings, paintings and murals of nature and coastal Maine and beautifully decorated wreaths every Christmas. Bill had a strong work ethic throughout his life, which he passed along to his children. He worked countless jobs including as a machinist at Bath Iron Works from 1978-2000, a marine worm digger, and a carpenter – a trade he passed onto his children and grandchildren. Bill was the rock of his family and a gentle, loving spirit that touched the lives of all he encountered. If you asked him what his greatest accomplishment was, he would say it was being married to and raising a family with his wife who he cherished and serving God. Bill was pre-deceased by his mother, father and five siblings, Ernest “Eddie”, Franklyn Sr., George Sr., Charles Sr, and Iona Pinkham, his beloved son Jeffrey and a precious grandson Billy who passed away in 2004. Bill is survived by his wife, Ellen James, and children, Joel and wife Janet of Cumberland, Darrell and wife Michele of Martinsburg, WV, Glenn “Stevie” of Wiscasset, Andrew and wife Carol of Wiscasset, a daughter, Patricia “Trish” and husband Ronald Emmons Jr. of Richmond, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, three sisters: Frances Cray of Richmond, Mamie Chapman of Richmond, Valerie Hinkley of Wiscasset, and one brother Kevin James of Wiscasset. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, October 15, at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Maine, 04357 In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in c/o Ellen James 38 Shea Road Wiscasset, ME 04578 to be used for a special needs trust for continued care of their son, Stevie.

