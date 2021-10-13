Raymond Public Library has new hours and has released information about the upcoming holiday events schedule.

The library is now open Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to noon (seniors only); Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The annual holiday craft fair will be held Nov. 13 and 14; the location will be determined. Volunteers are needed to assemble holiday baskets at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 7 at the library for the sale. The Thanksgiving pie and bread sale is scheduled for Nov. 25, and volunteers are needed.

For more information about any of these events, see graypubliclibrary.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: