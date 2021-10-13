The South Portland Police Department will hold its semi-annual medication collection drive Oct. 23.
The purpose is of the drive to prevent residents from flushing unused, unwanted or outdated medications that can be harmful to the environment. In addition, properly disposing of the medications keeps them out of the hands of children and prevents unintentional use.
Pills, ointments, drops, prescriptions, over-the-counter and pet medications will all be accepted at a curbside drop-off.
The collection drive will be held at the South Portland Police Department at 30 Anthoine St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
