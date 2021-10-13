South Portland’s newly formed City Facilities Planning Committee is looking for three resident members.
The ad hoc committee’s purpose is to study the needs and future needs of the main library, City Hall, and fire and police facilities and recommend options that consider city-owned and to-be-acquired land and buildings.
The other nine members of the committee will be the city manager, assistant city manager, fire chief, police chief, library director, facilities director, water resource protection director, finance director and sustainability director.
The City Council will make the resident appointments next month.
To apply, go to www.onboard.southportland.org/apply/.
