GORHAM — Alex Allain had a goal and two assists to lead Southern Maine to a 3-1 women’s soccer win over Plymouth State on Wednesday.

Emma Forgues and Allie Veilleux each added a goal for USM (8-2-3, 2-2-1 LEC), which extended its unbeaten streak to four games. Goalkeeper Bre Atwood made four saves.

Jordan Meier scored for the Panthers (6-4-1, 2-3-1) and Cat Robbins made four saves.

BATES 5, THOMAS 0: Lily Houser scored twice in the first half as the Bobcats (3-6-2) beat the Terriers (3-9-0) at Lewiston.

Shelby Howard also scored in the first half at 25:10 with an assist from Joanna Cloutier. Audrey Soss scored unassisted at 34:51 and Mollie Franklin found Grace Gesmondi with just over 22 minutes remaining.

Lauren Bartlett and Isabelle Lang combined for 11 saves for Thomas.

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, EMMANUEL 2: Alicen Burnham’s second goal of the night lifted the Monks (9-6, 8-2 GNAC) over the Saints (4-7-2, 3-5) in overtime in Standish.

St. Joseph’s first goal was scored by Eilidh Sidaway 5:34 into the game. Burnham scored her first goal at 8:06 with an assist from Caitlin Callahan. Adia Grogan had seven saves in goal.

Addie Legault scored twice for Emmanuel. Goalkeeper Lexi Della Rocco stopped four shots.

MEN’S SOCCER

PLYMOUTH STATE 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Ethan Bryce headed in the winning goal in the 105th minute as the Panthers (2-8-0, 1-5-0 LEC) topped the Huskies (4-7-1, 0-5-0 LEC) in double overtime at Plymouth, New Hampshire.

Eli Child also scored in the 65th minute. Goalkeeper Nicolas Cornejo had five saves.

USM’s Zekariya Shaib scored on a penalty kick at the 25:20 mark. Jacob Satires had three saves in goal.

ST. JOSEPH’S 1, ELMS 0: Kuma Onyejose’s goal at the 6:51 mark held up as the Monks (9-1-2, 8-0 GNAC) beat the Blazers (5-9, 4-7) at Chicopee, Massachusetts.

David Walbridge made five saves for the shutout; Collin Liedke had seven for Elms.

FIELD HOCKEY

ST. JOSEPH’S 10, DEAN 0: Megan Quirion scored three goals as the Monks (11-2, 7-0 GNAC) handled the Bulldogs (1-10, 1-6) at Franklin, Massachusetts.

Abbie Jacques chipped in with two goals and an assist with Olivia Esposito, Brooklyn Goff, Megan Mourmouras, Emma Rutledge and Cailyn Wesley also scoring.

Mackenzie Fillion and Gabbie Taynor made 13 saves for Dean.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »