Westbrook Police are investigating hateful graffiti at the Saint Hyacinth Church on Brown Street and are following several leads.

Capt. Steve Goldberg confirmed the damage Tuesday and said the graffiti is on the exterior walls of the Catholic church.

Police would not disclose the exact nature of the graffiti, citing the ongoing investigation, but said specific individuals were targeted by the vandals. Photos posted on social media in the wake of the vandalism at the church depicted swastikas and words, and a nearby church statue also received paint damage.

“Once we have been able to investigate this case fully we will release further information,” police said in a press release.

