AUGUSTA — A man who was allegedly armed with a knife and threatening other residents at the Bread of Life Shelter was shot and killed by police Wednesday night.

Killed in the incident was Dustin J. Paradis, 34, of Augusta, police said.

Augusta Police said in a statement Thursday morning that Sgt. Christopher Blodgett and Officer Sabastian Guptill used deadly force against Paradis in the incident and that neither officer was injured.

The shooting occurred at 155 Hospital St., which is the location of Bread of Life Ministries’ emergency housing shelter for families and individuals, which has 40 beds.

Deputy Chief Kevin Lully said in the statement that Augusta officers responded to that address at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man armed with a knife, threatening other residents at that location.

Lully said Blodgett and Guptill, per the department’s standard operating procedure, have been placed on administrative leave with pay while circumstances of the incident are reviewed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in this heartbreaking incident,” police said in the statement.

The incident, as police said is standard practice for every officer-involved shooting, will be investigated by officials of the state Office of the Attorney General, “who will focus upon a determination of whether deadly force was in fact used and whether self-defense or defense of others is reasonably generated on the facts.”

Melissa O’Dea, an attorney who works as counsel for Bread of Life Ministries, said Thursday morning that the shelter was able to continue providing housing and other services despite the incident, but at a different building than the shelter at 155 Hospital St.

According to police records an aggravated assault was reported on Hospital Street at 6:01 p.m., drawing a response from several police, as well as rescue workers. Records indicated two ambulances responded to the scene, but neither went to the hospital.

This story will be updated.

