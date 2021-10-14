WELLS – Dwight N. Southard, 66, of Wells, beloved husband of Mary Ann (Mallory) Southard, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Born in Portland, he was the son of the late Richard and Anna (Bailey) Southard.

Dwight was a Firefighter with the Wells Fire Department before becoming a Firefighter/EMT with the Sanford Fire Department for the last 24 years. He was also a former reserve Police Officer in Wells and had assisted with security at the Fryeburg Fair.

Besides his beloved wife Mary Ann, he leaves three sons, Seth Mallory, Caleb Labbe, Brody Shaw; three brothers, Eugene Southard, Kevin Southard, Dan Southard; four grandchildren, Lauren, Emelia, Scarlet, Julian and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Dale Southard.

Dwight’s family will receive friends Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 12-3 p.m., at the Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road, Wells. A celebration of Dwight’s life will be held at a later date.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Dwight’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd. Wells, ME 04090. http://www.bibberfuneral.com

If desired donations may be made in Dwight’s memory to the Local 1624

Benevolence Fund

PO Box 12

Springvale, ME 04083

Guest Book