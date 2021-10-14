Peter Orman Hines 1941 – 2021 BOWDOINHAM – On Oct. 7, 2021, Peter Orman Hines, 80, peacefully passed into eternity. The eldest son of the late Orman E. and Dorothy H. Hines, Peter was born in Brunswick on Feb. 15, 1941. Hunting and fishing with his father and brothers taught him to love and respect the natural world. After attending Brunswick schools, he joined the US Navy where he proudly served for eight and a half years. His service to his country included duty in Vietnam, the Mediterranean and Bay of Pigs in Cuba. Peter loved working in the woods as a high lead logger after leaving the Navy and on his woodlots at home. For 34 years, Peter was a proud employee of Bath Iron Works as a shipfitter, pipefitter, on-board sea trials fireman and anything else that he was asked to do – he loved the hard work needed to build the best built ships the Navy could buy. Peter leaves his lifelong, deeply cherished partner and “My Lady” of 51 years, Sheryl Campbell; his adored son Steven Campbell and daughter-in-law Kara Campbell; his precious springer spaniel, Honey; much loved brother, Orman Hines Jr and wife Wendy; many beloved nephews and nieces, friends, and extended family members. Peter was predeceased by his parents; brother, Tim; dogs, Kali, Brady and Molly. Friends and family are invited to visit 2 – 5 p.m. on Friday Oct. 15, 2021 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St. Brunswick, Maine. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, Maine

