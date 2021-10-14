BIDDEFORD — The Biddeford Historical Society, in partnership with City Theater Associates, invites all to ‘Scary Stories to Tell in Biddeford,’ a unique story telling experience, organizers say, “that just may just save your life. “

“As we approach All Hallows Eve, who knows what ill tidings might befall us? And who are those hooded figures seen around town? Come hear all-original tales of supernatural horror so spooky that you may wonder if they are tales after all,” BHS invites.

‘Scary Stories to Tell in Biddeford’ will be told at First Parish Meeting House, 7 Meetinghouse Road, on Friday, Oct. 22. Doors open at 7 p.m.; Show starts at 7:30 p.m. All ages welcome. Suggested donation $10.

“Be there, or beware! And do not approach the hooded figures,” BHS advises.

