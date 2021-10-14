CAPE ELIZABETH — Emily Supple scored late in the first half and Elise Branch made four saves as Cape Elizabeth earned a 1-0 win over York in a Class B South girls’ soccer match Thursday night.

It was the 10th shutout in 13 games for the Capers (12-1), who are ranked No. 1 in the Class B South Heal point standings.

Fourth-ranked York is now 8-4-1.

WINDHAM 4, BONNY EAGLE 0: Sarah Talon scored two goals and Stella Jarvais had two assists as the Eagles (13-0) handled the Scots (5-7-1) at Standish.

Elizabeth Levesque and Abbey Thornton also scored. Windham keeper Eliza Tafford finished with five saves.

Ember Hastings made 12 saves for Bonny Eagle.

FALMOUTH 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Elise Gearan, Abby Ford and Avery Quinn scored in the first half, propelling the Navigators (11-1-1) past the Red Riots (1-11) at South Portland.

Elise Connor stopped nine shots for South Portland. Falmouth keeper Jordan Wolfe finished with four saves.

GORHAM 2, SCARBOROUGH 2: Evelyn Boardman scored with 25 minutes to play to pull Scarborough even, and the host Red Storm (11-1-1) played to a 2-2 tie against Gorham (9-1-3).

The Red Storm went ahead in the third minute when Natalie Bilodeau set up a goal by Ali Mokriski. Gorham answered with a goal from Madison Michaud with 10 minutes to go in the first half, and Brylee Bishop gave the Rams a 2-1 lead just before halftime.

Boardman’s tying goal was off a feed from Lana Djuranovic.

Rachel Gross made seven saves for Gorham. Scarborough’s Savannah Beaulieu stopped three shots.

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, DEERING 1: Macie Boucher had a goal and an assist, and Serra Rich and Charlotte Belanger also scored as the Golden Trojans (9-4) defeated the Rams (3-9-1) at Saco.

Thornton keeper Ava Lomax finished with eight saves.

Elsa Freeman scored for Deering.

CAMDEN HILLS 2, BRUNSWICK 1: An own goal in overtime gave the Windjammers (11-2) a win over the Dragons (10-2) in Rockport.

Molly Taub scored for Brunswick, and Sophia Morin made four saves.

Camden Hills keeper Madeline Tohanczyn stopped three shots.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 5, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0: Jackie Mathieu, Abigail Stearman, Eliana Tardif, Nancy Alvarez and Emily Santos tallied a goal apiece as the Breakers (6-3) defeated the Lions (0-6) in South Portland.

Sophia Steward made 10 saves for Greater Portland Christian. Tardif and Paige Tyson split time in net for PTA, finishing with a total of four saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

CHEVERUS 3, MASSABESIC 2: Lucy Johnson scored her second goal of the game off a penalty corner with no time remaining in regulation, and the Stags (14-0) completed an undefeated regular season with a win over the Mustangs (10-2) at Waterboro.

Olivia McCartney also scored for Cheverus, which will be the No. 1 seed in the Class A South playoffs. Massabesic got goals from Lexi Dyer and Emily Jacobs and five saves from Lydia Suhy.

BIDDEFORD 2, MARSHWOOD 1: Ayla Lagasse and Cece Keller scored and Abby Nadeau made three saves as the Tigers (12-2) ended their regular season with a win over the Hawks (2-11) at South Berwick.

Jayme Walton and Eliza Doyon each had an assist.

Eva Hersey scored for Marshwood. Hawks goalie Lily Dupree stopped six shots.

GORHAM 1, BONNY EAGLE 0: Brooke Farquhar scored with an assist from Sydney Connolly in the third quarter, and the Rams (8-5) shut out the Scots (5-8-1) at Gorham.

Lilly O’Connor made 20 saves for Bonny Eagle.

NYA/WAYNFLETE 1, ST. DOMINIC 0: Greta Tod’s goal late in the third quarter was enough for NYA/Waynflete (8-4) in a win over the Saints (11-1) at Auburn.

Tod knocked in a pass from Emily Kalinich.

Elliana Howerton-Lynch was busy in goal for the Panthers, finishing with 19 saves.

SACOPEE VALLEY 1, WELLS 0: Avery Magda scored with an assist from Lea Dole and Cassidy Shea at 8:56 of the fourth quarter, lifting the Hawks (3-9-1) over the Warriors (2-6-2) at Wells.

Amber Barrett made six saves for the shutout. Wells goalie Jayden Pelletier finished with three saves.

LEAVITT 8, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Maddie Morin scored twice in the second quarter and six others added a goal apiece as the Hornets (11-1) defeated the Eagles (1-10-1) in Turner.

Leavitt opened a 3-0 lead on goals by Cara Jordan, Kaylee Bellmore and Ava Gagnon before Morin’s two goals made it 5-0 at halftime.

Megan Nason, Cierra Barker and Izzy Gates scored in the second half.

Lincoln’s Addie Brinkler made eight saves.

BOYS’ SOCCER

WESTBROOK 7, MASSABESIC 3: The Blue Blazes (1-11) built a 5-0 lead in the first half on goals by Placide Siyangoli, Fiston Tshiminy, Paddy Walsh, Hamzi Nabi and Hamza Ali as they defeated the Mustangs (0-12) in Westbrook.

Nolan Pease and Henry Huntley added goals on long shots in the second half for the Blue Blazes.

Ryan Hersey scored twice and Brady Day got the other goal for Massabesic.

Charles Spinney made nine saves for Westbrook. Lucas Farrenkopf stopped eight shots for the Mustangs.

CAPE ELIZABETH 1, YORK 1: After surrendering a goal off a corner kick in the 15th minute, Cape Elizabeth (8-4-1) responded with a goal from Tiernan Lathrop in the 36th minute and played to a draw at York (5-6-1).

Lathrop slotted in a through ball from Sam Cochran.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 8, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0: Silas Yeaton recorded a hat trick to lead the Breakers (7-4) to a win over the Lions (1-7) at South Portland.

Chuma Johnson contributed two goals and an assist. Benjamin Ndamakunda, Asher Hart and Senis Belandria Contreras also scored.

Tyler Wilson stopped 10 shots for Greater Portland Christian.

