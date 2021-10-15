EMBDEN — At least one person suffered serious injuries Friday when an explosion occurred at a two-story home, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

The explosion occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at the home on Bert Berry Road. Emergency personnel from several agencies were responding to the log home, according to Michael Mitchell, the chief deputy for the sheriff’s office.

LifeFlight of Maine was called to the scene to transport the person who was injured, he said. Early reports indicate that the person suffered severe burns.

Larry Morrill, an investigator with the Office of State Fire Marshal, said investigators are assuming only one person was injured. “We didn’t see anybody here, and we didn’t get that indication from the victim.”

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including the Skowhegan Fire Department technical rescue team and Provencal Plumbing & Propane. Maine fire marshals also responded and took charge of the scene.

Morrill said around 6:30 p.m. the fire had been put out.

“We’re going to do what we gotta do up there tonight, in darkness, to secure the place off,” Morrill said. “(The property) is still going to be shut down as we get back in there.”

More details weren’t immediately available. When asked what the cause of the explosion was, Morrill said he wished he knew. “I think we have an idea of what happened, just not the why yet, and we’ve got to put it all together.”

Morrill said the investigation will continue through the weekend.

