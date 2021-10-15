The Chocolate Church Arts Center will feature Love By Numb3rs in concert on Oct 23. The band, whose music spans blues, folk and rootsy rock, is made up of former members of beloved Maine acts Gypsy Tailwind and Rustic Overtones.

After 15 years of friendship, two albums and over one hundred shows in the Gypsy Tailwind, Dan Connor and Anna Lombard have reunited, and have joined forces with multi-instrumentalist Jon Roods, a co-founding member of Rustic Overtones.

The band’s story is one of friendship, collaboration and resilience. In 2012, Gypsy Tailwind broke up in the midst of making its fourth album. Also in that year, Dan Connor was treated for a malignant brain tumor. Through it all, the musicians of Love By Numb3rs have continued to write and collaborate.

Love By Numb3rs’ debut album “Parachute” was released to critical acclaim in December 2020. Lombard contributes vocals, piano, harmonica, and glockenspiel, and Connor sings and plays guitar and keyboards. It was engineered, mixed, and produced by Roods, who also played drums, bass, guitar and more on the recordings.

Chocolate Church Arts Center requires that all attendees show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test, taken within 48 hours prior to a performance, at the door. For this show, face coverings are strongly recommended while seated and required while purchasing concessions and merchandise, or while otherwise interacting with any event personnel.

The Chocolate Church Arts Center is located at 804 Washington St. in Bath. Tickets for Love By Numb3rs with Xander Nelson are $15 in advance or $18 day of show, and are available at chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling (207) 442-8455.

